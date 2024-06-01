Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Expands By 39.4%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,930.0 days.
Severn Trent Price Performance
SVTRF remained flat at $31.52 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $33.63.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.