Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Expands By 39.4%

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,930.0 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

SVTRF remained flat at $31.52 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Further Reading

