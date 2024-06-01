Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Rises By 7.9%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 263,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Senmiao Technology Stock Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ AIHS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 5,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Senmiao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.
About Senmiao Technology
