Short Interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Rises By 7.9%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 263,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Senmiao Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ AIHS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 5,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Senmiao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

