Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Grows By 18.1%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PC Connection Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CNXN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. 91,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,746.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,687 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PC Connection by 151.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 56,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 34.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,625,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

