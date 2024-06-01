Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Grows By 57.5%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 13,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,503. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXX. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

