Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Increases By 150.0%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLSPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 11,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.