Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Increases By 150.0%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NLSPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 11,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
