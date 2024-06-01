Short Interest in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Drops By 19.5%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 112,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday.

NextCure Stock Performance

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 70,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,123. NextCure has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter worth $3,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

