Short Interest in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Declines By 18.6%

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mural Oncology Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MURA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97. Mural Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.82. Sell-side analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

