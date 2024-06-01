Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Drops By 19.4%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 98,300 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 614,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Minim Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.31. 48,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,205. Minim has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.96.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 1,144.78% and a negative net margin of 105.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

