Short Interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Increases By 28.4%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,200 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 333,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,421. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOK

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.