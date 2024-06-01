Short Interest in Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Declines By 18.8%

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BEEZ traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

