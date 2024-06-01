Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Expands By 30.1%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

HNI Stock Up 2.6 %

HNI stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 294,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. HNI has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HNI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $429,067.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,745.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,172 shares of company stock worth $832,242. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HNI

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.