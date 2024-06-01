Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Increases By 27.5%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 1.82% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 87,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1698 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

