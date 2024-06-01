Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Grows By 58.0%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS JETMF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 83,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

