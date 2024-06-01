Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Rises By 87.1%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,033. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $54,076.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,700.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,076.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,700.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,684 shares of company stock worth $256,166. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in General American Investors by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General American Investors by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

