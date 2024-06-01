Short Interest in Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Increases By 32.4%

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days.

Fnac Darty Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRUPF remained flat at C$66.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 1-year low of C$46.08 and a 1-year high of C$66.00.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

