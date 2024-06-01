Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Grows By 28.8%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,150,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 63,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $3,820,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 185.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 262,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 170,674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Enbridge by 158.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 740,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $36.58. 5,358,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,060. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

