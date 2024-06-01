Short Interest in De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Rises By 18.3%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 12,229,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 457.9 days.
De Grey Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DGMLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,762. De Grey Mining has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
About De Grey Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than De Grey Mining
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.