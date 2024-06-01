Short Interest in De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Rises By 18.3%

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 12,229,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 457.9 days.

De Grey Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DGMLF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,762. De Grey Mining has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

