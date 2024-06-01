Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Grows By 42.3%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the April 30th total of 646,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Cosan Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CSAN opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. Cosan has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Cosan Announces Dividend

Cosan Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

