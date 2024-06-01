Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Increases By 90.9%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:CNF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.08. CNFinance has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 532.70 and a quick ratio of 436.40.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). CNFinance had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $33.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited ( NYSE:CNF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

