Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Increases By 90.9%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:CNF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.08. CNFinance has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 532.70 and a quick ratio of 436.40.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). CNFinance had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $33.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
