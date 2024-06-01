Short Interest in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Increases By 31.8%

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,400 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 463,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cibus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cibus by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,480,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cibus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cibus by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cibus during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cibus during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Cibus Stock Down 2.4 %

Cibus stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 75,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,175. Cibus has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 12,313.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cibus will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Featured Stories

