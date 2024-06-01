Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declines By 14.0%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.15.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

