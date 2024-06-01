Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Declines By 30.2%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the April 30th total of 51,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Boxlight Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 37,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.04 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boxlight

Boxlight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.