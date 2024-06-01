Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declines By 17.7%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,039,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 346,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 312,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 137,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.