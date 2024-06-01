Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Increases By 94.4%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at BK Technologies

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 8,169 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $112,487.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,605 shares of company stock valued at $186,272. Company insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.01% of BK Technologies worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,727. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.32 and a beta of 1.18. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.