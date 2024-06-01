Short Interest in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Decreases By 40.0%

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNexus Gene Lab stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of BioNexus Gene Lab worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGLC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,329. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

