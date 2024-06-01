Short Interest in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expands By 30.0%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 846,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 333,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 4.5 %

BZH stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 456,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,874. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $906.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

