Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Increases By 12.5%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

BOSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,290. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

