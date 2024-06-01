Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Declines By 20.3%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,580. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $1,130.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

