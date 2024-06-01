Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Declines By 28.6%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. 13,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,252. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

