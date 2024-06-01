Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Decreases By 13.8%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $419.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Arrow Financial last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

