Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rises By 12.0%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

NYSE AIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apartment Investment and Management

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.