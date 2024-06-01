Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rises By 12.0%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance
NYSE AIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
