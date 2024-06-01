Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Rises By 32.4%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,509,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 285,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 837,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 500,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 51,353 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE FINS opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

