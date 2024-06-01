Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Drops By 15.3%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 569,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Rebel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AREB remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 141,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31. American Rebel has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,501 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.27% of American Rebel worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

