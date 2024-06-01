Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Drops By 50.0%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at 180 Degree Capital

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,266.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 28,156 shares of company stock valued at $125,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.