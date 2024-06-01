Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

