Sherritt International (TSE:S) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.32. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 170,814 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sherritt International

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of C$28.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0946746 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.