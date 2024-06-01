Shell (LON:SHEL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,773 ($35.42) and last traded at GBX 2,797 ($35.72). 10,948,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 12,256,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,801.50 ($35.78).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.31) to GBX 2,950 ($37.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.15) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.53) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,123.50 ($39.89).

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,817.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,617.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,307.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,069.77%.

In other news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.59) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($97,777.78). 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

