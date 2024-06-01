Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SIGIP opened at $18.28 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.
