Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.68 ($0.06). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 7,461,006 shares traded.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seeing Machines
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.