Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.68 ($0.06). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 7,461,006 shares traded.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.