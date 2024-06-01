Security Bancorp, Inc. (SCYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Security Bancorp Stock Performance
SCYT opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. Security Bancorp has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $64.00.
Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.
Security Bancorp Company Profile
Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending.
