Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 39,461 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,461 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up about 1.7% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $263,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $43.49. 3,208,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

