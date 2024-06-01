Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 248 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.80. 6,144,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $224.40 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

