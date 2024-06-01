Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,663 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Centene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.59. 7,385,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,411. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

