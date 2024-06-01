Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 13,766 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,267,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 418,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.67. 4,001,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

