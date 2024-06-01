Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 113,352 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,352 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.78% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $59,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 68,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,107,000 after acquiring an additional 117,246 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,318,000 after acquiring an additional 294,302 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.87. 418,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,311. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

