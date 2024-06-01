Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.03.

LULU stock traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.99. 4,260,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

