Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,574 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.49% of Rogers Communications worth $120,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954,351 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,306 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,433,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,843,000 after purchasing an additional 285,730 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,092,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,492,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,815,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 787,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

