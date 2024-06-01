Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,063 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of ATS worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ATS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 637,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in ATS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ATS during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,685,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. 103,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

