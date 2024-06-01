Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $80,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $332,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nutrien by 51.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,679 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 18,312.9% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 1,586,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

