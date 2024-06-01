Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.52. 8,762,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

